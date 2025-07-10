Ryan Reaves gets candid about his thoughts on longtime rival Tom Wilson after attending Chandler Stephenson's wedding

A true enforcer role has faded from the NHL, but Ryan Reaves and Tom Wilson can be considered its modern-day version. Both players have a playing style that involves high physicality. When they faced each other, the atmosphere in the arena was always intense, like their fight in 2013 when Reaves played for St. Louis. Over the years, it developed into a serious rivalry.
It grew stronger during the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. Reaves was on the Vegas Golden Knights, and Wilson helped the Capitals win the series. At the time, Reaves said he didn’t like Wilson at all.
"I just don’t like him. Hands down, I just don’t like the guy," Reaves said, via Sportsnet.
However, things simmered down after both players attended Chandler Stephenson’s wedding in 2023. Reaves said he spent time with Wilson and got to know him better.
"Willy’s a great player," Reaves said on Tuesday (1:39:58), via the "Cam & Strick Podcast." "We’ve had our differences on ice, but I’ve met him off ice, he’s a great guy. He’s a great player."
Reaves admitted that during his time with Vegas, their rivalry was at its peak. He also delivered a big hit to Wilson in 2018, which led to a game misconduct.
Reaves added that he didn’t think the hit was late or deserved a penalty, and didn’t want to see anyone’s head bounce off the ice.
"You don't want to see a guy's head bounce off the ice like that, obviously," Reaves said. "But that was kind of the peak of us hating each other on the ice. It was, you know, those years in Vegas and obviously them beating us in the finals."
Reaves called players like Wilson “unicorns” because they can hit and also score.
Ryan Reaves talked about the "ride into the sunset" of his NHL career
Ryan Reaves has one year left on his three-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Last season, he was sent to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.
"I still want to play (because) I'm 83 games away from 1,000 right now," Reaves said on Tuesday, via NHL.com. "And I'd love to hold on for another two years, (to) hit that mark, and (then) ride into the sunset. I don't think I've got more than two years left, but the dream is always the Stanley Cup."
Reaves also said that winning the Stanley Cup is still his top goal, which he will try to accomplish next season.
