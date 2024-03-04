Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves had nothing but praise for New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe.

Rempe has been in the spotlight since his debut last month, as the forward has not been afraid to fight or hurl hard hits. He has become a fan favorite, and on Saturday, he faced Reaves, who is considered the NHL's heavyweight champion.

It was a highly anticipated fight and it lived up to expectations as it was very even. Following the fight, Reaves had nothing but praise for Rempe and thinks he will have a long NHL career.

"He's going to be a menace in this league," Reaves said.

Reaves also said it is cool that Rempe is bringing back fighting to hockey.

"It was almost cool to see because it shows that fighting's not dead in this sport," said Reaves. "People still get amped up for it."

Rempe added a spark to the Rangers lineup, and he has become a must-watch player due to his physical play.

Reaves also wasn't the only Maple Leafs player to praise Matt Rempe, as Max Domi shared some kind words for the Rangers rookie.

"Unbelievable," Max Domi said, via Sportsnet. "You see the crowd was extra amped up tonight for a huge event like that. Both of them, they left it all out there. Respect to that kid. He's a tough dude.

"And Reavo's the toughest dude in the league. So, for him to hang in there like that, all the credit to him. But Ryan, it was great to see and I'm super happy for him. He was a huge part of that win tonight."

Rempe has fought four times in just seven NHL games.

Matt Rempe's NHL career

Matt Rempe was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers.

Rempe played last season in the AHL and opened this year there as well. He was called up in February and made his NHL debut at the Stadium Series, and in his first game, he fought Matt Martin.

Rempe has played in seven NHL games and has one goal and one assist, as well as 37 penalty minutes.