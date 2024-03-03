WATCH: Ryan Reaves and Matt Rempe exchange punches in much anticipated fight

Ryan Reaves and Matt Rempe dropped the gloves and engaged in a much anticipated fight during the third period of the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers. The fight occurred at the 5:59 mark with the Maple Leafs leading 3-2 over the Rangers.
Both players exchanged a series of hard punches before the referees intervened, resulting in both Matt Rempe and Ryan Reaves receiving five-minute penalties for fighting.
Matt Rempe, being quite big at 6'7" and 241 pounds, has quickly earned a name in the NHL. This is primarily because of his seven-game stretch where he stood up for his side in four boxing matches, resulting in a penalty of 37 minutes. His tough playing manner was noticeable when he competed with Ryan Reaves.
Meanwhile, Ilya Lyubushkin, the Leafs' newly acquired defenseman, had to leave the game after Rempe hit him hard. Lyubushkin came to the Leafs in a trade deal from the Anaheim Ducks. This was his first time playing with the Leafs after the trade. This added excitement to the Leafs vs. Rangers game.