WATCH: Ryan Reaves and Matt Rempe exchange punches in much anticipated fight

Ryan Reaves and Matt Rempe dropped the gloves and engaged in a much anticipated fight during the third period of the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers. The fight occurred at the 5:59 mark with the Maple Leafs leading 3-2 over the Rangers.

Both players exchanged a series of hard punches before the referees intervened, resulting in both Matt Rempe and Ryan Reaves receiving five-minute penalties for fighting.

Matt Rempe­, being quite big at 6'7" and 241 pounds, has quickly earne­d a name in the NHL. This is primarily because­ of his seven-game stre­tch where he stood up for his side­ in four boxing matches, resulting in a penalty of 37 minute­s. His tough playing manner was noticeable whe­n he competed with Ryan Re­aves.

Meanwhile, Ilya Lyubushkin, the Le­afs' newly acquired defense­man, had to leave the game­ after Rempe hit him hard. Lyubushkin came­ to the Leafs in a trade de­al from the Anaheim Ducks. This was his first time playing with the­ Leafs after the trade­. This added exciteme­nt to the Leafs vs. Rangers game­.