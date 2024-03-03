"This is cheating": Mitch Marner's controversial shootout goal leaves NHL fans divided as Maple Leafs defeat Rangers 

The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Rangers. The game saw standout performances from Mitch Marner and Max Domi, who both found the net during the shootout.
However, Marner's goal stirred controversy among fans due to a debated violation of the penalty shootout rules. The rule in question prohibits skating backward after touching the puck, prompting fans to scrutinize Mitch Marner's maneuver.
Despite the confusion, the on-ice officials ultimately upheld the goal after a review, intensifying the debate among NHL enthusiasts.
Fans gave their opinions on social media regarding Mitch Marner's goal.
In regulation time, Mitch Marner contributed significantly with a goal for the Maple Leafs, complementing William Nylander's continued impressive form, extending his point streak to 10 games. Ilya Samsonov had a stellar goaltending performance, with 32 saves and five crucial overtime stops.
The New York Rangers didn't back down. Alexis Lafrenière scored one goal and had two assists. Vincent Trocheck scored twice. Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves, but it was his first time letting in more than one goal in five games. In the shootout, Mike Zibanejad was the only Ranger to score.
With this win, Toronto strengthens their position with nine victories in last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Rangers maintain a solid record of 10-1-1 in their past 12 outings.
Mitch Marner Magic: Maple Leafs Edge Rangers in Dramatic Shootout Showdown
The game was a spectacle of back-and-forth action, with goals coming at crucial moments.
Alexis Lafreniere of the Rangers scored first. His shot from the slot went past the goalie at 11:33 in the first period. This made the score 1-0. But then Mitch Marner of the Maple Leafs tied it up, and managed to get the puck out of the left corner and get it past Igor Shesterkin at 3:54 of the second period. Now, it's 1-1.
Not long after, at 5:03 of the same period, Vincent Trocheck put the Rangers back in the lead. Lafreniere assisted him. He shot from the left circle and made it 2-1. But the Leafs didn't give up. William Nylander's shot deflected off Rangers’ Erik Gustafsson's stick at 8:54, which evened out the score to 2-2.
In a dramatic third period, John Tavares gave the Maple Leafs a 3-2 lead at 7:17, deflecting Calle Jarnkrok's shot in front of the net. However, Trocheck struck again for the Rangers with just 1:07 left, capitalizing on a rebound to tie the game 3-3 during a 6-on-5 play.
With neither team able to break the deadlock in overtime, the Maple Leafs emerged victorious in the shootout.