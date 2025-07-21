Ryan Reaves makes his thoughts clear about Leafs' captain Auston Matthews following Sharks trade

Ryan Reaves spoke about Toronto Maple Leafs' captain Auston Matthews after his trade to the San Jose Sharks in the second week of July. Speaking on the Leafs Nation's Leafs Morning Take podcast on Monday, he said Matthews leads by example, not words, as he never takes days off.
"I think a lot of his leadership is led by example," Reaves said about Matthews. "He works incredibly hard in practice. And on the ice, I think you see how hard he works in all three zones. Obviously, grinding through some issues this year, and, you know, really trying to grind through it for the team."
Last season, Auston Matthews got injured in training camp, and it affected his play all season. Matthews missed 15 games and went to Germany for treatment.
"I think maybe not the most vocal captain I've ever had, but everybody leads differently, right?" Reaves said. "You can't be the most vocal and the most leading by example, you can't, you can't do it all. It's just, it's hard to find those guys."
In the 2025 playoffs, the Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators in six games in the first round. In the second round, they won the first two games against Florida but lost four of the next five, leading to their playoff exit. Toronto has not reached the conference final in 23 years.
Last season was Auston Matthews' first year as captain. Reaves said Matthews tries to push teammates during practice.
"So to me, Auston was a guy who really led by example, really tried to drag guys into battles, practice," Reaves said. "Never took days off, never, never coasted in practice. Always working his a*s off, on the ice before everybody else, off the ice last, you know. (It's) something that, as a vet, it was great to see."
"It really teaches those young guys how to, how to be, you know, the best in the world."
Auston Matthews talked about his injury in May
After the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff exit in May, Auston Matthews admitted he was hurt during the season. He got injured in training camp and played through the injury. He hopes to be fully healthy next season and return stronger.
"A tough year physically (for me)," Matthews said, via NHL.com. "But I'm confident with some time off and just going through my own process and treatment and everything, I'm really confident I'll be back 100 percent next season,"
Ryan Reaves also praised the Maple Leafs as a well-run team and said he enjoyed his time in Toronto.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama