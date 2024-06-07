Ryan Smyth names X-factor Edmonton Oilers player apart from 'McDrai' duo; it's not Zach Hyman or Evan Bouchard

Former Edmonton Oilers star Ryan Smyth has identified a player other than the dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl who could be the X-factor for the Oilers in their Stanley Cup Final with the Florida Panthers.

Smyth recently teamed up with Bryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan on the TSN Overdrive show to discuss, among various topics, the significance of the Oilers winning the Stanley Cup for fans.

Smyth was asked about who could be the game-changer for the Oilers in the Final besides McDavid and Draisaitl. The former Oilers star mentioned players like Zach Hyman, Stuart Skinner and Mattias Ekholm.

He specifically pointed to Ekholm as a key player to strengthen the defense. Smyth praised the veteran defenseman for his leadership qualities, work ethic and versatile skills on the ice, comparing him with Chris Pronger for his impact on the team. Smyth said (13:25):

"To me, it's guys like Ekholm. You need guys like that to solidify their decor. Bouchard's done an excellent job. He's playing with McDavid on the power play and stuff.

"He's done a great job. But to me, it's Ekholm, a guy that, if I'm picking a defenseman, because to me, we needed a guy like Chris Pronger to get us to that level."

According to Ryan Smyth, Mattias Ekholm's all-round abilities make him a vital player for the Edmonton Oilers beyond McDavid and Draisaitl as they seek success in the Stanley Cup Final.

"Ekholm, to me, is that type of player that demands leadership in the locker room. He goes out and works.

"He's a warrior on the ice. He'll do whatever it takes. He's got a great shot; he defends; he blocks shots. To me, he's a well-rounded player that we would need," Smyth added.

Mattias Ekholm has been a reliable presence on the Oilers' defense alongside Evan Bouchard. The 34-year-old veteran defenseman has racked up seven points through four goals and three assists in 18 postseason games with a plus/minus of +8.

It will be a daunting task for the Edmonton Oilers to match the physicality of the Florida Panthers. With the Panthers likely honing in on stopping Bouchard, Ekholm could step up as a key player for the Oilers on the blue line.

His physicality and strong skating make him a threat during offensive plays. Moreover, given the Panthers' tight defensive style, Mattias Ekholm could thrive under the increased attention on Bouchard.

Ryan Smyth impressed with Edmonton Oilers' depth

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers

Smith also discussed the depth of the Edmonton Oilers heading into the Stanley Cup Final, acknowledging it as a strength.

He reckoned the Panthers also have depth on their roster but emphasized the Oilers' impressive team-building efforts, particularly with players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Ekholm:

"There's so much depth that the Oilers have, and not to say that the Panthers didn't have the depth, but being an Oiler and watching how they've built their team over the last little while—obviously, with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, acquiring Ekholm, and filling in the right voids—they've done that. Now they've given that organization a chance and an opportunity to win."

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers face off in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday at the Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.