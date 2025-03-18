  • home icon
  Ryan Whitney believes $1.15 billion franchise could push Toronto Maple Leafs to wild card spot

Ryan Whitney believes $1.15 billion franchise could push Toronto Maple Leafs to wild card spot

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 18, 2025 14:43 GMT
NHL: Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Ryan Whitney believes $1.15 billion franchise could push Toronto Maple Leafs to wild card spot (Image Credit: Imagn)

For most of the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have led or been second in their division. That's no longer the case, as they've slipped (via tiebreaker) to third in the division with 83 points. They're only six points up on a wild-card spot.

The Ottawa Senators, a franchise worth $1.15 billion, per Forbes, have surged to the top of the wild-card leaderboard and could, in former player Ryan Whitney's eyes, push Toronto out of a top-three spot.

Whitney said Brady Tkachuk and his team are going to make the playoffs and they could usurp Toronto's long-held spot in the top three in the Atlantic Division:

"They might end up kicking Toronto down to a wild card spot. That's the difference in those two organizations right now... Ottawa is feeling it right now. The arena's alive, it's packed. People are excited. ...
"We needed new blood in the playoffs, and if Ottawa gets in, when they get in, it's going to be as exciting a time as I can remember to see a Canadian team back in the mix."

The Senators are coming off a huge 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday and have won seven out of their last eight and six in a row as they've climbed the standings. Whitney also shouted out Jake Sanderson, Linus Ullmark and others for carrying the Senators back into the playoff mix.

Toronto Maple Leafs stars address tough stretch

Though they rebounded with a victory over the Calgary Flames last time out, the Toronto Maple Leafs have struggled as of late. It allowed the Tampa Bay Lightning to tie them in the standings.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have struggled (Imagn)
The Toronto Maple Leafs have struggled (Imagn)

Of the losing stretch, William Nylander said, via The Athletic:

"We’re just not playing to our level right now."

Coach Craig Berube said:

"They need to make their mind up in the room as to the importance of the start of the game and 60 minutes of urgency, details, doing things right and playing our game."

Captain Auston Matthews said the details weren't present and that was what was causing some troubles. He said the onus was on the players, himself included, to get that right and get back to winning hockey games.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
