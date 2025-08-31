  • home icon
  • Ryan Whitney willing to boot Adam Fox, $47,250,000 Lightning star, to make room for Lane Hutson on Team USA Olympic camp

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 31, 2025 15:55 GMT
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Lane Hutson had a big first season with the Montreal Canadiens (Source: Imagn)

Montreal Canadiens rookie Lane Hutson won the Calder Trophy after scoring 66 points, including 60 assists, despite strong competition from Dustin Wolf and Macklin Celebrini, last season.

Despite solid numbers, Hutson was not invited to Team USA’s Olympic camp, held in Plymouth, Michigan, earlier this week. 44 players were invited and the final Olympic team will be announced in January.

Ryan Whitney, an analyst on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, questioned Hutson’s absence. When his co-host, Paul Bissonnette, asked whom he would sit to allow Hutson's participation in the camp, Whitney said Hutson deserved a chance over several veterans.

"All right. Brock Faber, no," Whitney said. "F*ck Adam Fox, see ya. Luke Hughes no. Quinn Hughes, no. Noah Hanifin, no. Seth Jones, no. Jackson Lacombe, no I'm fine with him. He's young. He'll be on the next team. McAvoy, no. Ryan McDonagh, see ya. Brett Pesce, see ya. Neal Pionk, see ya. This is all for Lane Hutson."
Whitney mentioned Adam Fox, Ryan McDonagh, Brett Pesce and Neal Pionk as players he would remove in favor of Hutson. He said his choices were based on the future, not just the 2026 Olympics.

"I know Hutson, because of Quinn Hughes, won't be on the team, but if we're talking future and 16 guys, those are guys that I'm inviting Lane Hutson over," Whitney said.
McDonagh’s name stood out because of his long career. Currently, he is signed on a seven-year, $47.25 million contract and has won two Stanley Cups with Tampa Bay. He has also played for Team USA in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Adam Fox, meanwhile, won the Norris Trophy in 2021. Both are well-established defenders with international experience.

Tony Marinaro talks about Lane Hutson's snub from USA camp

Earlier this month, Tony Marinaro also questioned why Lane Hutson was not invited to the USA Olympic camp. Marinaro noted Hutson tied Larry Murphy’s rookie assist record with 60. He said Hutson’s numbers have proved his value, as he led the Canadiens in several stats.

"I don't get it, Brian, I don't get it (how Hutson is not invited)," Marinaro said on The Sick podcast. "I think Lane Hutson is a top 15 defenseman in the National Hockey League, it's my opinion. I don't understand how he can't be in the top 15 for USA."

Hutson's solid performance helped Montreal reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021. But despite his effort, they lost to the Washington Capitals in the first round.

