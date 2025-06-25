With the 2025 NHL draft approaching, Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams is keeping any potential trade requests from JJ Peterka under wraps. Despite mounting speculation around the 23-year-old German winger's future with the Sabres, Adams maintained a veil of secrecy around the situation.

JJ Peterka is heading into restricted free agency on July 1 after a breakout season with the Sabres, where he notched 27 goals and 68 points in 77 games.

When asked if Peterka requested a trade at One Bills Drive on Tuesday, Adams responded:

“This is the best way I would say: I don’t think it’s probably productive or beneficial for me to get into specifics on our players right now."

Adams refused to confirm or deny the rumors:

“I don’t want to say yes or no, because I just don’t think it’s the right time. And I can probably, after the draft and when we have other conversations, get into more specifics on things, but I just don’t think it’s fair to the player, to be honest with you, to really even respond to that.

Adams' reluctance to address the Peterka trade rumors has only fueled the speculations further.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on "misinformation" around the league

Kevyn Adams expressed frustration over "misinformation" being spread about the team. In another follow-up question, Adams called out on a rumor, which he insisted was completely baseless.

"If I'm being honest, I feel bad for our fans, the stuff that's out there, so much misinformation and so much of it is nonsense," Adams said.

Adams pushed back on a report claiming to buy out Mattias Samuelsson, saying it came from someone who has “no idea what they're talking about."

"It's ridiculous and I don't think it's worth me getting into it and I'll leave it at that." he added.

He revealed that the team never discussed a move and called the rumor absurd, adding that it wasn’t worth wasting any more time on.

