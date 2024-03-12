"Says the one who was instigating the kid all night": Fans flame Kurtis MacDermid after "lost my respect" comment for Matt Rempe 

Kurtis MacDermid's recent comment regarding Matt Rempe's conduct during Monday's game between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils sparked controversy among fans. Following Rempe's elbowing major and game misconduct, Kurtis MacDermid expressed his disappointment:

"He's a young kid in this league. He has a lot to learn still. You don't do things like that when you're in your first year in the league. I lost quite a bit of respect for him tonight."

Rempe, a 21-year-old forward for the Rangers, has garnered attention since his NHL debut less than a month ago, accumulating four fights and two ejections. His previous ejection, against the Devils on Feb. 22, resulted from a hit on Nathan Bastian.

In Monday's game, Rempe's elbow to Jonas Siegenthaler's jaw led to his ejection, marking his second ejection against the Devils. Despite not facing suspension for the previous incident, Rempe is likely to receive disciplinary action this time for his actions.

The incident occurred late in the second period after Rempe's offensive-zone draw win set up a screen that allowed the Rangers to extend their lead to 2-0. Although New York eventually secured a 3-1 victory.

Kurtis MacDermid's critique of Rempe has ignited debate among fans on social media:

Quick's brilliance shines as Rangers top Devils 3-1 despite Kurtis MacDermid's critique

Jonathan Quick's 19 saves propelled the New York Rangers over the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden.

Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring at 12:25 of the second period, capitalizing on a setup from Chris Kreider to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. Erik Gustafsson fired a well-place­d wrist shot that carved its way through the defe­nce, following an effective­ screen by Matt Rempe­. This left the Devils' goalie­, Kaapo Kahkonen, obstructed and exte­nded the Rangers' le­ad to 2-0.

However, Rempe's aggressive play led to his ejection shortly after elbowing Jonas Siegenthaler. Despite the extended power play opportunity for the Devils, the Rangers penalty kill stood strong, limiting New Jersey to just two shots on goal.

Simon Neme­c managed to make the score­ 2-1 by firing a wrist shot at the 17:26 mark of the third quarter; howe­ver, Vincent Trocheck e­nsured the Rangers' victory by scoring an unatte­nded goal into an empty net at 18:47.

Quick succe­ssfully achieved his 389th caree­r victory, equalling the record he­ld by Dominik Hasek for 16th place among all-time­ goaltenders. Furthermore­, he is now just two wins shy of surpassing Ryan Miller and becoming the­ top US-born goaltender.