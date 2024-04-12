"Scared the s**t out of me" - Mitch Marner reflects on his scary encounter with Max Domi from his rookie days

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner recently spoke about a memorable encounter with teammate Max Domi during training camp. NHL insider Mark Masters captured Marner's reflections in a tweet, quoting Marner as saying that Domi, known for his playing style,

"scared the s—t out of me" when Marner was a rookie with the London Knights.

The incident Marner referred to occurred during a training camp session, where Domi's competitive nature left a lasting impression on the young rookie. Marner hinted at the intensity of the moment:

"Someone was messing around there with Doms a little too much & you screw around & you find out sometimes"

Expand Tweet

Marner has since flourished in the NHL. In a recent game against the New Jersey Devils, Marner contributed two assists despite the team's narrow 6-5 loss. His return from injury has been impactful, with five assists in four games and seven points in six consecutive games.

Marner's overall performance this season has been impressive, tallying 25 goals, 81 points, and 152 shots on goal in 66 games. With the Leafs nearing the postseason, the team management may rest Marner in the remaining three games to ensure his optimal health for playoff contention.

On the other hand, Domi has been actively engaged on the ice. Domi's six fights as a Leaf mark his most in any season. In a recent game against the Devils, Domi intervened in a skirmish involving teammate Auston Matthews.

Well, Domi has shown his readiness to step in and handle challenging situations and protect Matthews from a rival team's defense.

B/R Open Ice shared the video of Domi fight on X, and captioned it:

"Max Domi didn't like seeing Auston Matthews tied up with Simon Nemec so he handled it himself"

Expand Tweet

Despite efforts from Mitch Marner, Domi and Matthews, Leafs suffered a 6-5 loss against Devils

Jesper Bratt scored the game-winning goal in a thrilling match, with 1:14 remaining. He led the New Jersey Devils to a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Despite Auston Matthews' impressive performance with two goals, including his NHL-leading 68th of the season, the Maple Leafs fell short.

“A little sloppy at times,” Matthews said. “Didn’t seem like we were as dialed in as we should have been.”

Bratt's two-goal effort and contributions from Timo Meier and others showcased the Devils' resilience and team effort. John Tavares scored twice for Toronto, but it wasn't enough to secure the win.

The game saw back-and-forth action, with Matthews tying the score twice before Bratt's late heroics.

“Loose game, strange game. Not one that you love, but we’ll move on,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged.

He will focus on the team's next match against Detroit.