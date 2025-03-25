Scott Laughton candidly compares coaching styles of Craig Berube & John Tortorella

Scott Laughton will face his former team for the first time on Tuesday night when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena.

The longtime Flyer was dealt to Toronto at the trade deadline in exchange for prospect Nikita Grebenkin and draft compensation. He's played in just eight games as a Maple Leaf, but his ninth will be very different as he faces plenty of former teammates and good friends.

Laughton was asked during his media availability on Tuesday morning how the adjustment has been going from a John Tortorella-coached team to a Craig Berube-coached team. He said (9:50):

"Yeah, it's, um, systems are a little bit different, I would say, but,wtwo very honest guys that you know where you stand. And I think that's all you want from a coach is to know where you stand. And yeah, so I think it hasn't changed a whole lot.

"I think they're two similar guys that want to get the best out of you and, um, they're hard on you but I think pretty similar in their day-to-day ways. And even just like, yeah, rest and everything like that. They're both pretty old school in that way which is, I think, a good thing."

Scott Laughton was coached by Tortorella for three seasons in Philadelphia, during which he enjoyed plenty of success. Laughton produced 43, 39 and 27 points, respectively, while being relied upon in all situations of the game throughout his time under the veteran bench boss.

Scott Laughton is looking for his first point as a Maple Leaf

Scott Laughton has not had an ideal start to his tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 30-year-old has not registered a point and has a -5 rating through his first eight games with the Leafs. He came to Toronto having recorded 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in his first 60 games of the season in Philadelphia.

His ice time has fluctuated throughout the eight games, averaging just 12:32 minutes per game thus far. However, coach Craig Berube has shaken up his lines and moved Scott Laughton up to the third line left wing spot with Max Domi and Nick Robertson. Perhaps this will spark him to get on the scoresheet against his old team.

Laughton and the Maple Leafs are in action on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EDT at Scotiabank Arena.

