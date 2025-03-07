Scott Laughton makes his feelings known about being traded to Maple Leafs minutes after public announcement 

Scott Laughton has shared his thoughts on being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on deadline day. Laughton, who had been part of the Philadelphia Flyers roster before today, was interviewed on TSN’s TradeCentre minutes after the deal went public.

Laughton was asked if he had had a conversation with Leafs general manager Brad Treliving after being traded:

“Uh no,” Laughton replied. “I haven’t even called my mom.

“I got to call my wife and head home here (Philadelphia) and figure it out from there but…yeah, you guys got me first.”

As speculation grew about his leaving the Flyers, Laughton also opened up about the pressure and uncertainty he was under for the last few weeks.

“Yeah, I've been in the rumors quite a bit over the last couple of years, but this year felt a little bit different, I would say.

“And yeah, it's hard to keep your mind on the games and everything like that. You have a young family and worried about them. But to be able to come home and being a Leafs fan growing up, it's really cool and really special.”

The Flyers are exchanging Scott Laughton, a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick for Leafs' 21-year-old forward prospect Nikita Grebenkin and a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft

The Flyers also retained 50% of Laughton’s $3 million US contract, which goes through the 2025-26 season, per Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun.

Laughton is a competent two-way player and was brought on to provide depth in the center position behind Auston Matthews and John Tavares. He has had a good season with the Flyers, scoring 11 goals and providing 16 assists for 27 points in 60 games this season.

Scott Laughton posted prophetic Last Supper pic on X

Laughton had on Feb. 28 posted a photo of him and his teammates mimicking Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous “Last Supper” painting. The post went viral and led to rumors flying about the 30-year-old exiting the team.

“We were joking around,” Laughton said. “I think you kinda got to keep it light at this time of year. Joking around that it was my last time (with the Flyers) on the road.”

The photo depicts Scott Laughton in place of Jesus, with now ex-teammates Travis Konecny, Erik Johnson, and others sitting in for the apostles.

