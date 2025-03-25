Toronto Maple Leafs left winger Scott Laughton opened up about his emotional state the day before he was traded. Laughton, a Philadelphia Flyers player since his NHL debut in 2013, was moved to the Leafs on Mar. 7.

The winger will face his former team on Tuesday night. Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Scott Laughton was asked if he knew he was being traded or whether he was in suspense a day before the deadline ran out.

“I didn't know I was going to get moved, but I thought there was definitely a bigger chance than the years previous,” Laughton said. “So, I had those conversations with Chloe (his wife) and kind of talked through potentials of where we could go or what could happen and, yeah, it was emotional.” [7:00]

Laughton also said that he and his family had built a life in Philadelphia and would always consider the city home. The 30-year-old, who is originally a native of Ontario, Canada, said:

“I grew up in Philly and, had our baby there and everything like that. So I think it's always going to be part of us and part of our home for sure. I think we probably keep our place there and go back there throughout our adult life. So I think it's always going to be home for me.”

In an interview with The Athletic, Laughton’s former teammate and current Flyers general manager, Daniel Briere, discussed how the trade went down.

“He (Laughton) was kind of stuck in the middle of both. Excited, but disappointed at the same time, if it’s even possible,” Briere said via The Athletic.

Scott Laughton has had a slow start with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Scott Laughton - considered one of the foremost two-way players and a talented forechecker - has not been at his best in Toronto (zero points in eight games). He had 27 points from 60 games with the Flyers this season.

Laughton also said the logistics of moving between franchises “was a whirlwind.”

“These guys (Maple Leafs) have been great with me, but it's different going out there and just your day-to-day routine probably is a lot different,” Laughton said. [6:28]

The Maple Leafs have also been having an inconsistent month, with only five wins from their last eleven games. On Saturday, they were leading 2-0 against the Nashville Predators, but they lost 5-2 on the night.

