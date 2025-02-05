Sean Higgins's attorneys argue ‘publicity’ unfairly shaped 35-year plea deal in Gaudreau brothers’ death case: Report

Attorneys representing the man accused in the deaths of professional hockey players Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau are claiming that the publicity surrounding the case is influencing the case. Sean Higgins, who is accused of two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated manslaughter, evidence tampering and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, pled not guilty to all charges on Jan. 7. He rejected a plea deal that would have sentenced him to 35 years in prison.

Higgins' lawyers filed a motion before the court on Tuesday.

"This offer is greatly out of the range of other plea offers made in Salem County over the past few years,” the defense motion read.

The prosecution will be preparing its rebuttal motion, sources said.

Higgins was in court for a pretrial conference on Tuesday, where his lawyers, Richard Klineburger and Matthew Portello, sought additional photographic evidence from the prosecution. They also filed a motion to have the indictment against their client dismissed.

Trending

Late Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were riding bicycles in Oldmans Township, New Jersey on Aug. 29, when they were struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee allegedly being driven by Higgins.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that prosecutors said Higgins' blood alcohol level was registered at .087, above the legal limit.

"Higgins’ attorneys also stated that 'testing done as part of the investigation after the crash showed Johnny Gaudreau had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.129% when he was killed while Matthew Gaudreau had a reading of 0.134%,” the report read, via NJ.com.

The motion also asked for more information about the testing process. March 26 has been set as the next hearing date.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau’s high school to hold special memorial ceremony

The hockey community has come together since the Gaudreau brothers’ untimely death in support of their family. A series of puck drops, awards and jersey retirements have been held in their memory by NHL and USHL franchises.

Gloucester Catholic High School, the brothers’ alma mater, announced on last Friday that it will be holding a special memorial ceremony in honor of the brothers ahead of a hockey game scheduled on Thursday.

“This special event will honor the legacy of the Gaudreau brothers, John and Matthew, whose contributions to both the Gloucester Catholic community and the ice hockey program continue to resonate,” the school said in an official statement.

The event is planned as "a tribute to the Gaudreau brothers and their impact on the school, the program and the lives of those who knew them."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback