Seasoned columnist blasts Team Canada's decision to make Wayne Gretzky "honorary captain" amid the Great One's support of Donald Trump

Seasoned hockey columnist Ken Campbell has blasted Team Canada's decision to name Wayne Gretzky as honorary captain for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off final, given The Great One's open support for Donald Trump.

As Gretzky took to the ice ahead of the national anthem at TD Garden on Thursday, he was met with a mixed reaction from the crowd, including both cheers and boos.

Campbell said:

"I really believe that like everyone else, Wayne Gretzky is entitled to support whomever he wants. And while he's done a ton for Canadian hockey, making him the Honorary Captain for Team Canada for this game is just plain tone deaf."

Gretzky has made several high-profile appearances with Trump over the years. Trump has even suggested making Canada the 51st U.S. state and floated Gretzky as a potential replacement for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Gretzky's wife, Paulina, has also voiced support for the 51st state concept.

The hockey legend and his family were seen celebrating at Trump's election night party when he won a second term. This has not sat well with many Canadian hockey fans, as Gretzky was made "honorary captain.

Meanwhile, Team USA named Mike Eruzione, who scored the famous game-winning goal against the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics, as their honorary captain.

Wayne Gretzky's confidence in Team Canada's chances against the USA

Wayne Gretzky expressed confidence in Team Canada's chances against their rivals, Team USA, in the 4 Nations Face off tournament.

"It's going to be tremendous hockey. I'm not sure who is going to win, but I'm just saying as a Canadian, I think our team matches up very good against the Americans," Gretzky said prior to the tournament.

Since retiring, Gretzky, made it clear he remains an eager spectator and cheerleader.

"I love the game. I'm proud that I was part of it. I am enjoying what I do. I live down here. I'm almost 64. The stress and pressure of it is tougher than people think, but it's all worth it. It's a wonderful sport and the people that are in it make it that much more fun," he stated.

Just as Gretzky predicted, Canada defeated the USA in overtime with a Connor McDavid goal to win the championship.

