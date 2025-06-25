Sportsnet’s seasoned columnist Mark Spector closed the door on the possibility of Connor McDavid signing a second long-term extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

McDavid is entering the final year of his 8-year, $100 million contract. He will be eligible to sign a contract extension on July 1st.

However, Spector does not foresee McDavid committing to Edmonton long-term again. On Sportsnet’s podcast, Spector predicted that McDavid will opt for a shorter-term deal rather than the maximum 8-year extension.

“I think he'll sign like a four year deal, and that will allow him to get back in the market four years from now and do a new contract, whether it's in Edmonton, wherever it is. I do not see an eight year deal in Edmonton," Spector said.

Spector believes McDavid will first let new Oilers GM Stan Bowman conduct the upcoming NHL draft and free agency period to reshape the roster before making his decision. But he does not think McDavid will wait until the trade deadline to sign an extension.

“McDavid wants to see this roster before he signs. I don't think he's waiting till the trade deadline to sign. So I believe he will sign. I'm quite sure he'll sign.” Spector added.

With the salary cap projected to rise significantly, Spector envisions McDavid signing a four-year deal, which would allow him to re-enter the market in four years as an unrestricted free agent.

McDavid and the Oilers are coming off their second straight Stanley Cup Final loss to the Florida Panthers. He has amassed 100+ points in each of his last 5 NHL seasons. He is coming off another MVP-caliber campaign, putting up 100 points in just 67 games before adding 33 more in the playoffs.

Edmonton GM Stan Bowman's top "priority" to extend Connor McDavid

Oilers GM Stan Bowman knows Connor McDavid needs time to process another tough Stanley Cup Final defeat, but he’s eager to sit down with the captain soon to talk about a contract extension.

“Connor’s the best player in the League, the most important player in the League, he’s our captain, he’s our leader and certainly he’s a No. 1 priority,” Bowman stated. (per NHL.com)

He also mentioned that McDavid’s main focus is winning, not chasing money or stats.

It remains to be seen when the Oilers will re-sign Connor McDavid.

