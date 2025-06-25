NHL analyst Steve Dangle has called for Edmonton Oilers General Manager Stan Bowman to be fired after comments Bowman made about goaltending battles in the 2024-25 NHL playoffs.

Bowman stated that in each of the Oilers’ three Western Conference series wins, their goaltending outperformed that of their opponents. He mentioned Darcy Kuemper of the Kings, Adin Hill from Vegas, and Jake Oettinger of the Stars as goalies who were all outplayed by Edmonton’s netminders.

"I think that's the reason we went to the Stanley Cup Final and then, in the final it flipped," Bowman stated.

Appearing on his popular SDPN podcast, Dangle blasted Bowman's comments as absurd and grounds for immediate dismissal:

"I don't want to be hyperbolic; he should be fired immediately. Yeah, goaltending is what got us through the playoffs. I know we have two guys with 30+ points. But goaltending is why we're in the Stanley Cup. You fire him immediately. What are you, shut up.

“Stanley, honest to God, are you serious? Holy S**t. Start typing up a resume. Actually, you know what, do it from home. Get the fuck out, we'll mail your S**t. Are you kidding. Stan, that's enough of that."

Dangle argues it was clearly Edmonton's offense led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (33 points each in playoffs) that powered them to the Final, not their goaltending.

In the Final against Florida, both Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard posted save percentages below .900 and goals against averages near 4. Skinner was pulled twice and eventually benched for Pickard in the Oilers' Game 5 loss.

NHL analyst Greg Wyshynski's take on Oilers’ goaltending

NHL analyst Greg Wyshynski shared his thoughts on the critical role goaltending plays in the Stanley Cup playoffs following the Oilers' loss. He claimed that even top-tier goalies have struggled at times in the postseason, highlighting that strong goaltending is never a sure thing when the stakes are highest.

"It's the most important [position], but it's also in some instances not why teams win. So if you have a strong enough team, then there's been teams that win the Cup without elite goaltending and there's been teams that won because of their goalie." Wyshynski said. (per 6abc.com)

Wyshynski’s remarks highlight how a team's success often depends on factors beyond just the skill of the netminder.

