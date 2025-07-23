  • home icon
"Seattle GM drinking whiskey during signing?": NHL X reacts as Kraken avoid arbitration with Kaapo Kakko & sign $13.575M contract extension

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 23, 2025 03:14 GMT
NHL X reacts as Kraken avoid arbitration with Kaapo Kakko & sign $13.575M contract extension - Source: Getty

Seattle Kraken forward Kaapo Kakko avoided salary arbitration by signing a three-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $4.525 million on Tuesday.

Before his agreement, Kakko had filed for salary arbitration on July 6, but the process was avoided, as is common, due to the discomfort it can create for both teams and players.

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the announcement of the extension. One tweeted:

"14 goals last year. Seattle GM drinking whiskey during signing?"
Another chimed in:

"Great! I hope he does well. The Rangers had him on the bench n u cannot score from the bench."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Woof. Glad the Rangers aren’t on the hook for that number. Yuck," a third fan posted."
"Congrats Seattle. Have fun doing whatever the fook you’re doing," another fan wrote.
"Finnishing off this workday with the best possible news!" one Kraken fan posted.
"RELEASE THE KRAKKO IS STAYING LFG," another chimed in.

Getting the contract done with Kaapo Kakko was a top priority for Kraken this summer

Getting a contract done with Kaapo Kakko was a top priority for the Kraken this summer, general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. He noted that it became clear early on that Kakko would be a significant part of the team’s future.

“Getting a contract done with Kaapo was a top priority this summer,” general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement via Sportsnet. “We knew quickly he’d be a big part of our team moving forward. He’s got size, skill and tremendous playmaking ability, and isn’t afraid of going to the net. He fit in immediately with our group, and we’re thrilled to have him under contract.
Kakko was traded to the Seattle Kraken by the New York Rangers in December in exchange for defenseman Will Borgen and two draft picks. The 24-year-old notched 14 points through four goals and 10 assists in 30 games with the Rangers.

With the Kraken, Kaapo Kakko racked up 30 points through ten goals and 20 assists in 49 games.

