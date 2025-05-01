Senators' Brady Tkachuk channels his inner captain ahead of crucial Game 6 against Maple Leafs 

Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators are up for Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators’ captain said the fans deserved another game for all the energy they’ve shown. He also thanked them for their support through hard times over the past eight years.

“The fans deserved another game for all the energy that they've had. Not just playoffs, but the last eight years, sticking with us and sticking with the lows and the tough times,” Tkachuk said.

Tkachuk also shared his thoughts on the importance of the game.

"This is not just about our team, it's about our city. You can feel the excitement and we're gonna need it tonight," he added.

Fans without tickets can still join the excitement. A large 14-by-24-foot LED screen will be set up at Gate 1. The outdoor viewing area, called the CIBC Red Zone, will open at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The game broadcast will start at 6:45 p.m.

Fans who arrive early will be served food and drinks. Beer will cost $5, while Schneider's hot dogs will be $2. These offers will be provided while supplies last. Fans can also participate in fun activities. These include a hardest-shot competition, axe throwing, sign-making and inflatables. The event is free, and you don't need a game ticket to enter the Red Zone.

Parking will be available at the arena, but space is limited. Senators fans are encouraged to use public transit or carpool. The team hopes this helps more people come out and enjoy the game.

Fans are asked to wear black, red, and gold to show support. The team is now focused on winning and moving to the next round.

Brady Tkachuk praised the team effort in Senators' Game 5 win

Ottawa Senators won 4-0 against Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5, staying alive in the playoffs. Linus Ullmark made 29 saves for his first playoff shutout. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle each scored a goal and two assists. Dylan Cozens scored a short-handed goal. Ullmark made key saves, including stopping a breakaway from John Tavares.

“It took everybody. Our best player tonight was Linus, who made some huge saves for us, but it took everybody on the bench, everybody in our room,” Tkachuk said via NHL.com

The Senators are still down 3-2 in the series.

