Senators star Brady Tkachuk made it clear how important it is for Sens fans to pack Canadian Tire Centre and outnumber Maple Leafs supporters during their upcoming first-round playoff series.

Ad

The Senators earned their first playoff spot since 2017 by locking up the final wild card position in the Eastern Conference. The Maple Leafs claimed the Atlantic Division crown.

With the Battle of Ontario, rivalry renewed for the postseason, home-ice advantage could play a major role.

Speaking before the game against Carolina Hurricanes, Tkachuk said (4:04):

“It’s going to take everybody. Not just the guys in this room...it’s going to take this whole city. It's going to take all the support, all the passion that we thrive off of. In an ideal world, hopefully it’s 17-18,000 Sens fans, but we’ll have to wait and see, worry about that when the time comes.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Tkachuk returns to the ice after missing the last ten games with an upper-body injury. He stressed how important it is to get into a game before the playoffs start.

"I want to make sure that I'm 100% right. I'm going to play 100% tonight. It's just going to be nice to finish off the regular season, finish off the grind that we've put ourselves through." Tkachuk said. (0:03)

Ad

"I've been feeling great. Started ramping it up this week and been feeling really good -- no issues, no problems. I think it's important to get a game in, get some touches."

Brady Tkachuk recorded 55 points through 29 goals and added 26 assists in 72 games this season.

Brady Tkachuk left early in Senators' 7-5 win against Hurricanes

Brady Tkachuk exited Thursday’s game against the Hurricanes after the second period, with the team later stating he was held out as a precaution. It’s not certain when the injury happened, though he did take a high stick late in the second. He returned to the game for a short time after the incident. The Senators secured a 7-5 win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Senators are now set to face the Toronto Maple Leafs. Game 1 is set for April 20, Sunday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama