Senators' Brady Tkachuk gets honest about $64,400,000 D-man during 4 Nations Face-Off - "This guy is the real deal"

Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk spoke highly of his teammate Jake Sanderson during an appearance on the Coming In Hot podcast. Sanderson, who has an eight-year, $64.4 million contract, joined Team USA for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February.

When asked about the defenseman's experience at the 4 Nations event, Tkachuk described him as a "sponge" who was extremely confident despite being one of the younger players on the team.

"He was so confident in himself and deservingly," Tkachuk said. "So I think when he came in, I think it showed everybody on that team, like this guy is this guy's the real deal, and how young he is, how confident he is, and he just makes the right play at the right time.

“I think it showed just how great of a player he is,and how great of that person he is that always was willing to do is whatever it takes to win."

When asked what makes Sanderson so successful at such a young age, Tkachuk said:

“I think is number one, qualities, his willingness to be the best possible player that he can be and just push himself.”

Brady Tkachuk on his recovery from injuries

Brady Tkachuk gave an update on his recovery from the injuries that plagued him during the 2024-25 season. Tkachuk revealed that he had been dealing with issues in his hip flexor, groin, and that general area of his body.

“I definitely went with a more conservative approach" Tkachuk said (6:45). "I wouldn't say I had like anything major, just you know, just (needed) rest. And I think it took six weeks off of not doing anything. And then doing some little rehab exercises, but I really just tried letting rest do its job.”

Brady Tkachuk started skating again on July 1st and says he now feels back to 100% health. The injuries impacted Tkachuk's play last season. He posted 29 goals and 55 points in 72 games.

