Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk has spoken for the first time since his right thumb surgery. The 25-year-old forward had surgery on October 16 after being hurt in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. He is expected to miss six to eight weeks.NHL insider Claire Hanna shared a photo of Tkachuk with his right hand wrapped in bandages(wrist and palm). Tkachuk said doctors fully repaired the ligament and re-stabilized the joints. &quot;They fully repaired the ligament, it was fully torn,&quot; Tkachuk said. &quot;They re-stabilized the joints. I was under for a 2 hour nap - I was fired up about that. They said it went awesome, very very smooth.&quot;Tkachuk said he visited New York for a checkup on October 21. &quot;They (Doctors) were happy with it,&quot; Tkachuk added.Brady Tkachuk also said there is no exact timeline beyond the expected six to eight weeks. He plans to return as soon as possible.&quot;It’s too early to say, of course, I’ll try to get back the first possible day,&quot; Tkachuk said. &quot;...I’m able to skate now and it’s only been 9 days off the ice so the legs and conditioning will stay. But it’s just going to be a little bit before I can stick handle and shoot.&quot;Before the injury, Brady Tkachuk had three assists in three games this season. Michael Amadio and David Perron are expected to play larger roles while he recovers. He may return by late November or early December.