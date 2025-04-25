Brady Tkachuk is competing in his first career playoff series, while the Ottawa Senators made their postseason return after a long absence since 2016.

After losing Game 1, the Senators battled hard in the next two games, falling by one goal in overtime in both Games 2 and 3. Now trailing 3-0, Brady and the Senators are on the brink of elimination as Toronto aims to complete a series sweep.

Despite the dire situation, Brady Tkachuk remains optimistic, drawing inspiration from the Boston Red Sox's historic comeback from a 3-0 deficit against the New York Yankees.

"Back-to-back games, it's a one-shot game," said Tkachuk following the Game 3 loss. "This obviously isn't the situation we drew up, but make it the hardest challenge of them all. Been saying this a lot." (0:12 onwards)

"Not too long ago I watched the Red Sox versus Yankees documentary when they came back from 0-3, so it's been done before. I have the belief that it can happen again."

The Boston Red Sox, valued at $4.8 billion by Forbes, made a historic comeback against the New York Yankees in the 2004 American League Championship Series. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest moments in sports history.

Trailing 3-0 in a best-of-seven series, the Red Sox staged an unprecedented rally, winning four straight games to defeat their archrivals and advance to the World Series, where they swept the St. Louis Cardinals to win their first championship since 1918.

Ottawa Senators shares his thoughts on Brady Tkachuk's performance in playoffs

Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green praised Brady Tkachuk's performance in the series against the Maple Leafs, noting that he's been playing exceptionally well.

"He is playing well. He is playing awesome," he said. "There is never a doubt that he is going to be a big-game player, and he is. He showed it at the 4 Nations. It is in his blood. As I said, he leads our team when it comes to how we want to play."

"We want to be a group that is hard to play against and loves winning. We are going to be ready to play on Saturday."

Brady has racked up 2 points with as many goals in the series so far. The Ottawa Senators must rediscover a spark in Game 4 at home to prevent an early playoff elimination on Saturday. The puck at Canadian Tire Centre drops at 10 p.m. ET.

