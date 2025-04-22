Senators' Claude Giroux, Tim Stützle make their feelings known on "Brady sucks" chants at Maple Leafs vs Senators Game 1 battle

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk made his playoff debut on Sunday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, where fans loudly chanted “Brady sucks” throughout the first period. Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz stopped Tkachuk's five shots, but the latter recorded seven hits and received a minor penalty in the 6-2 loss.

Senators forward Claude Giroux spoke about the chants after the game. He said it was actually a good sign.

"In my eyes it's a compliment for Brady," Giroux said. "I mean they don't do that if he actually sucks. I've gotten booed in Pittsburgh before and, I'll be honest, it was the best games to play."

Ottawa's Tim Stutzle also gave his view on the chants. He said people chant because Tkachuk is a good player.

"He's a good player," Stutzle said. "That's why they do it; they know he's a good player. Everybody knows it. He's a really confident guy and knows what he has to do out there. So, I think it fires him up."

Brady Tkachuk saw a drop in his points total - 55 points in 72 games - in the 2024-25 season. A prime reason was his absence in several games late in the season due to an upper-body injury as Ottawa returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Tkachuk was one of the team’s top players during the season. He also played a significant role in the 4 Nations Face-off tournament, scoring three goals for Team USA, including one in the championship final. His two-way play was also on full display with a +/- rating of 3 in those games.

Game 2 of the series will be played on Tuesday in Toronto, and the Sens will try to bounce back after the loss.

Senators' Brady Tkachuk also talked to the media about the Leafs fans' chants

Brady Tkachuk also spoke about "Brady Sucks" chants from fans after Game 1 at Scotiabank arena. When asked about it, Tkachuk said he expected it and did not care. He said it doesn't affect him and he's focused on the next game.

"I guess I expected it," Tkachuk said to the reporters. "Couldn’t care less. I don’t really give a (expletive), to be honest. That’s not going to affect me. And honestly, new game Tuesday."

The Sens captain also talked about the team taking too many penalties and the need for more discipline. Tkachuk said the team lost focus and must fix that for the next game. He wants the team to stay calm and play smarter.

