Senators GM Steve Staios breaks silence on Claude Giroux's future as veteran free agent inches closer to open market

Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios has confirmed that talks are ongoing with veteran forward Claude Giroux, who is coming off a three-year deal signed in 2022. Last season, he scored 50 points with 15 goals. While that’s a drop from his 64-point season in 2023–24, it’s still strong for a 37-year-old. The Senators see Giroux as a valuable veteran presence for their young team.

In comments posted by Ottawa Citizen's Bruce Garrioch, Staios said:

“We want Claude back.”

He also said:

“We continue to talk,” showing that both sides remain open to a deal.

Free agency opens on July 1, so time is short.

The two sides have not agreed on a contract yet. Elliotte Friedman noted the sticking point could be the bonus structure. Meanwhile, Garrioch believes that Giroux may need to accept a one-year deal worth about $3.5 million, plus bonuses. He earned $6.5 million last season.

Ottawa's management remains hopeful because Giroux has told the team he wants to stay, and they’ve made it clear they want him back. The Senators have also posted a picture of Giroux with Thomas Chabot and David Perron on Instagram and wrote:

"Bonne St-Jean! ⚜️"

This clearly shows interest in Claude Giroux and that they truly value his veteran presence on the Sens roster. Before his trade to the Sens, Giroux played 15 seasons for the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Senators have about $10.75 million in salary cap space. How much they spend on Giroux may affect other signings. The team wants to build on last season’s playoff appearance.

Talks with Giroux’s agent, Pat Brisson, are still active. A deal could be finalized before July 1. If not, Giroux may test the open market.

Rumors of disagreement between Claude Giroux and the Senators

For now, the general belief is that contract talks are in process between the Ottawa Senators and Claude Giroux. However, according to Levi Pike from Last Word On Sports, the team and Giroux are far apart in negotiations.

The issue doesn’t seem to be about money, and that it may be more about the length of the deal.

"It seems the two sides remain far apart. Moreover, it doesn't appear to be the dollar amount," Pike wrote. "It would make sense Giroux would consider a contract to retire on. ... In contrast, the Sens would want a one-year deal, just to figure things out next summer."

Pike suggests this difference could block a new contract.

