Senators HC Travis Green breaks his silence on 'fiery' Anthony Stolarz-Ridly Greig scrum

Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green spoke about the tense duel between his player, Ridly Greig, and his opponent, Anthony Stolarz. The Senators lost Game 2 to fall into a 2-0 hole. The game turned heads due to the altercation between two players.

Stolarz is a goalie, and goalies aren't known for fighting as much as other players, but the netminder got the best of Greig in the game and helped keep the Senators to two goals and prevented them from winning in overtime.

Green said at his media availability on Wednesday morning (15:05):

"I think the video kind of speaks for itself. I didn’t see the roughing by Ridly. The video kind of speaks for itself. I think Stolarz is a fiery guy. I don’t really know where the coincidentals came from there, but the refs have a tough job to do."

Green didn't make excuses for the situation, only acknowledging that it was a tense part of a hotly contested matchup. Stolarz was pleased with himself after the game.

He said via Sportsnet:

“I was just caught up in the heat of the battle. I didn’t even know who it was.”

He also joked about taking a few penalties in his day, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson said he wouldn't try to fight the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie if he were the Senators.

Travis Green speaks on Max Domi after OT heartbreak

Max Domi buried the winner against the Ottawa Senators in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs series. It was a cruelly ironic twist for Travis Green.

Green was a member of the Maple Leafs for a while and had known Domi a long time ago. He said:

"Energetic guy. I could tell he was going to be a good hockey player from a young age. Obviously, I know his dad well. I always like seeing him have success, but obviously not tonight."

Travis Green knew Max Domi as a young child (Imagn)

Domi's father, Tie, played for the Maple Leafs from 1989 to 1990 and again from 1995 to 2006 before retiring. Green was with the Leafs from 2001 to 2003, so he knew both Domis.

