The Ottawa Senators are preparing for a playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, as the teams will meet in the playoffs for the first time since 2004. The excitement is high, especially after Ottawa secured their playoff spot. Coach Travis Green, who once played for the Maple Leafs, is looking forward to the series.

Ad

“Exciting is probably downplaying a little bit,” Green said via The Athletic. “It’s gonna be great for the province. The Battle of Ontario is well-known. We haven’t been in the playoffs for a long time, and it’s going to be exciting.”

"I’ve seen it firsthand," Green added. "It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be an intense series. It’s going to be a lot of emotions in both cities. Really, everything you want in a playoff series. Players are going to love it. Fans are going to love it.”

Ad

Trending

For the Senators, facing Toronto in the playoffs is a big deal. Drake Batherson shared his excitement:

“It’s awesome,” Batherson said. “We’d be happy with anyone. But I feel like everyone wants the Battle of Ontario. So they’re going to get it, and it should be a good one."

Dylan Cozens also shared his excitement about the upcoming series, noting that it will be tough and competitive.

Ad

“There’s going to be a lot of energy," Cozens said. "A lot of excitement around both cities. Should be some good games, lots of compete.”

One of the biggest questions for Ottawa is the health of captain Brady Tkachuk, who has been out since March. Green believes Tkachuk will be ready for the playoffs. The team will need Tkachuk’s leadership in the series against the Leafs.

Ad

"Brady’s fine the way he is," Green said.

Ottawa's Tim Stutzle knows the Maple Leafs are a strong team:

“They have a lot of really, really good players" Stutzle said. " They’re going to be a hard team to play against. If we play our game, we have a chance.”

The Senators swept the season series, but the playoffs will be a different story. Ottawa fans are now excited, seeing the series as a big opportunity for the Senators. It has been years since they won a playoff series, and this may be their chance to begin anew in the Battle of Ontario.

Ad

Senators fell 4-3 in overtime to Blackhawks

On Tuesday, the Ottawa Senators lost 4-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime. Connor Bedard scored first, making it 1-0. Joe Veleno added another to make it 2-0. Nick Cousins cut it to 2-1 with a breakaway goal. Thomas Chabot tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal.

Bedard scored again to give Chicago a 3-2 lead. Drake Batherson tied it 3-3 with another power-play goal. In overtime, Frank Nazar scored the game-winner with a pass from Bedard. Ottawa outshot Chicago 37-16 but couldn’t get the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama