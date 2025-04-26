Senators HC Travis Green makes his feelings known on facing 'elimination' ahead of do-or-die Game 4 against Maple Leafs

Travis Green and the Ottawa Senators' 2024-25 season will be on the line on Saturday night.

Ad

Down 3-0 in their first-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa has quickly found itself on the brink of elimination. While the last two games have been settled in overtime, there are no loser points in the playoffs, and the Senators are in a deep hole.

For a core group of players that is getting their first taste of postseason hockey, it would be very disappointing to go out in a sweep. Especially courtesy of their bitter rivals from Toronto in the Battle of Ontario.

Ad

Trending

Head coach Travis Green expects his team to give it everything they've got in Game 4. Green spoke to the media on Saturday morning and gave his thoughts on the Senators' do-or-die situation. Coming In Hot Sens shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"I mean, everyone has their own thought process on, especially when you're facing elimination, we try to give our team things to kind of grasp onto and hang their hat on. But again, it goes back to what you've always done, of course, haven't changed our routine a whole lot, we've talked about our game, but everyone's aware of what's at stake, and you can't take that away as a coach, but we try to normalize what we've done, but also understand how we need to play to win," Green said (2:10).

Ad

"And there's certain components that go into our game when we play well and when we win, and those have to be right at their highest level tonight. And I think as a coach, you challenge your group to bring that. And if you're gonna lose, you're gonna lose playing your best. That's what we're looking for out of our group tonight. And worry about winning one game," Green added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Travis Green is in the first season of the four-year contract he signed with the Ottawa Senators during the 2024 offseason.

Travis Green would not reveal any potential lineup changes

Heading into a must-win Game 4, Travis Green was not willing to share any updates on his lineup with the media.

Senators reporter Bruce Garrioch confirmed that sentiment on X.

"Coach Travis Green won't tip his cap to any changes," Garrioch wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Linus Ullmark will likely start in goal, though it remains to be seen whether any changes are made up front or on the back end. Matthew Highmore and Travis Hamonic are two options to enter the lineup should Travis Green look to shake things up.

Green and the Senators will hope to drag this series back to Toronto when they host the Maple Leafs in Game 4 on Saturday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at the Canadian Tire Centre.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama