Senators HC Travis Green makes his thoughts extremely clear ahead of must-win Game 5 against Maple Leafs

Travis Green and the Ottawa Senators have their backs against the wall. They staved off elimination in Game 4 on Saturday after another overtime session, but they'll continue to face must-win games from here on out.

They're down 3-1, but Green and the Senators aren't panicking. They're even excited about what's to come. They anticipate a good atmosphere for their final home game of the series.

"Well, I think, first of all, it's playoff hockey," Green said on Monday, via NHL.com. "It's exciting. We talked to our group about it. It's going to be, I think both buildings have been great atmospheres. You know, you saw our team, I think, they step their game up in certain areas last game, as far as being able to do whatever it takes to win, and some of those are sacrificing your body, and that's part of it as well."

Under Green, Ottawa has been physical, and that hasn't changed in the playoffs against the Maple Leafs. The team continues to be aggressive, and the coach hopes that it will pay dividends moving forward.

"We want to be a physical team," Green said. "We want to, you know, and that's kind of part of how we play. And you hope that it has an effect as the series goes on."

The Senators will try once more to send the series back to Toronto in Game 5 on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

For three straight games, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators have gone to overtime. The first two times, the Leafs emerged victorious, but the Sens staved off defeat in Game 4 on Saturday. It has made for a thrilling Stanley Cup Playoffs series despite the Leafs leading 3-1 heading into Game 5.

After Game 3 on Thursday, which put Ottawa in a nearly insurmountable hole, Senators coach Travis Green admitted being disappointed.

"It was a pretty even game," Green said, via The Athletic. "It's disheartening to say the least."

He added that there's not "a lot to change" after a game like that.

"A couple of bounces have gone the Leafs' way," Green said. "You have to worry about the next game."

That next game went Ottawa's way thanks to a Jake Sanderson game-winner.

