Senators' HC Travis Green remains tight-lipped about Nick Cousins-Anthony Stolarz's warmup controversy

Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green spoke on Friday about the Nick Cousins and Anthony Stolarz controversy. Allegedly, Cousins shot a puck toward the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie before the start of Game 3 on Thursday, which the NHL is investigating. Green said he didn’t want to comment about it since it's still ongoing.

"You know, I think it's an active investigation," Green said to repoters. "I don't think I should be commenting on it. I'm kidding."

Green added that he saw the video while mentioning that Cousins and Stolarz used to play together.

"Yeah, I saw the video," Green said. "It's Nick Cousins and Stolarz have played together. I don't know, he is probably trying to either laugh at him or make a joke, or get him off his game — it is what it is."

Green kept the situation light and told reporters that things like this happen more than people realize.

"Game within game, happens probably a lot more than you think," Green said.

The NHL hasn’t announced its findings yet, or if a player or team will be disciplined.

The Senators are trailing 3-0, with Stolarz playing well for Toronto in all three games. He’s been stopping key chances and frustrating Ottawa shooters. Green has focused on shot selection and traffic in front of the net. The team hopes to respond in Game 4.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared a clip where Cousins' No. 21 jersey was around Stolarz, making a shooting move.

"Here’s what NHL is looking at from last night. “Friend of Bieksa” Nick Cousins shoots puck at Stolarz. NHL not crazy about pre-game stuff…also clamped down on funny Scheifele/Hofer standoff in Blues/Jets series," Friedman tweeted on Friday.

Anthony Stolarz's message to referees before Game 3

In Game 2 on Tuesday, Anthony Stolarz drew a roughing penalty on Ridly Greig, but the Toronto Maple Leafs secured a stunning overtime win with Max Domi's goal. Ahead of Game 3 on Thursday, Stolarz had a simple message for the referees.

"Watch my back and I’ll behave." Stolarz said, via Sportsnet.

In Game 3, Toronto again won 3-2 in overtime, with Simon Benoit scoring the winning goal just 1:19 into the extra period. Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist, while Matthew Knies also scored on a power play. Mitch Marner finished with two assists.

