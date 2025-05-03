Senators' Linus Ullmark opens up on Team Sweden’s IIHF World Championship snub - "Something they have to own up to"

Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators were officially eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday night.

The Sens' comeback bid ran its course in Game 6, losing 4-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs, ultimately dropping their first-round series in the Battle of Ontario.

Linus Ullmark had a difficult start to the playoffs but found his game as the series went on, saving his best for when the Senators' season was on the line. Now that it's all come to a close, Ullmark set his sights on potentially joining Team Sweden at the IIHF World Championships. He was particularly excited for the opportunity, given that the tournament is being held in his hometown.

However, the Lugnvik, Sweden native shared with the media on Saturday morning that the team chose not to invite him. Sportsnet posted the full video of his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"Oh no, yeah, I have the interest, but they've decided not to go with me. That's the decision that they made. Found out. And so it would have been a great opportunity to play for Team Sweden, obviously, back home in Stockholm. So let down about that whole situation. I really wish that I had the opportunity to do that and put the national team jersey on now, especially when we didn't make it into the second round," Ullmark said.

"So, but, you know, it just spoke a little bit higher this year being home in Sweden and having friends and family come watching you, and so, but that's the decision that they've made. It's nothing I can, you know, go about and change it. It's just something they have to own up to," Ullmark added.

Linus Ullmark just completed his four-year, $20,000,000 contract originally signed with the Bruins as a free agent in 2021.

His four-year, $33,000,000 contract extension signed with the Senators following the offseason trade from Boston will kick in to begin the 2025-26 season.

Linus Ullmark knows he could have been better in 2024-25

It was a relatively strong debut season as a Senator for Linus Ullmark. However, he has high expectations and knows there is more to give.

The star netminder provided his honest thoughts on the season during his end-of-year media availability. Sportsnet shared the clip of his comments on X.

"I'm not happy with the results. I can look back at it and see I'm happy about certain things," Ullmark said.

The 31-year-old dealt with several injuries throughout the season but still managed to put up a 25-14-3 record, with a 2.72 goals against average, .910 save percentage, and four shutouts. His 43 starts were the second most of his NHL career, behind only the 48 from the year he won the Vezina Trophy in 2022-23.

Ullmark will look to build on the season and get more acclimated to his new home in Ottawa, with the hopes of an even better 2025-26 campaign.

