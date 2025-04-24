Senators' Ridly Greig has savage retort to being Leafs' 'enemy No. 1' after cross-checking John Tavares 

After Game 2, Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig talked to the media about his new status among Toronto Maple Leafs fans. This was his postseason debut, and he has turned out to be a tough player for Ottawa. The team has made it to the playoffs after a long wait of eight seasons.

Now, Ridly Greig is doing everything he can to help his team. And that includes getting under the skin of Maple Leafs players. A technique used by players like Brad Marchand and Matthew Tkachuk.

This tactic included giving clean yet hard cross checks to Maple Leafs forward John Tavares, and then colliding with goalie Anthony Stolarz near the Leafs' net. Both these plays took place in Game 1. Now, in Game 2, Greig again tried to block Stolarz's view and stepped into the goalie's blue zone. In retaliation, Stolarz delivered several cross-checks and body checks.

Toronto fans in the arena supported Stolarz for his actions. And that support is also seen among Leafs fans on the internet. His gritty play is making Greig public enemy No. 1 in Toronto among Maple Leafs fans.

During Game 2, Auston Matthews broke Greig’s stick after he was checked near the Leafs’ bench.

When asked postgame about his new status as public enemy No. 1 in Toronto, Greig replied via TSN's Mark Masters on X/Twitter:

"I don't spend too much time on social media, so I could care less to be honest.

"It's certainly a lot of fun. Can't remember the last two games. I don't think I've ever had that much fun playing hockey, so just enjoying it," he added.

The start of Ridly Greig's rivalry with Maple Leafs

Ridly Greig's rivalry with the Toronto Maple Leafs started last season on Feb. 10. An empty net goal by him led to a strong reaction from Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly, who subsequently got a five-game suspension for his actions. That moment made Greig a target among Toronto fans.

Greig has averaged about 17 and a half minutes per game in the playoffs. He scored a goal in Game 1 as well and has been involved in key plays for the Senators so far.

Despite Greig's efforts, Ottawa is struggling against Toronto. The Leafs have stayed focused and won both games, leading the series 2-0, using the power play well and taking advantage of Ottawa’s penalties.

Game 3 of the series takes place at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

