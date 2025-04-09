Senators' Tim Stutzle gets 100% real about making it to playoffs for the first time

Tim Stutzle will be playing playoff hockey for the first time in his NHL career in 2024-25.

Ad

A disappointing 5-2 loss in Columbus was put to bed, as Stutzle and the Ottawa Senators officially punched their ticket to the postseason on Tuesday night, thanks to Montreal beating Detroit 4-1 at the Bell Centre.

It's Ottawa's first time making the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the 2016-17 campaign, and the first taste of playoff hockey for their young core of Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Jake Sanderson, Thomas Chabot, and Drake Batherson.

Ad

Trending

Stutzle spoke to the media after the game and expressed his excitement for the opportunity. Senators writer Alex Adams shared his comments after the Sens clinched their spot on X (formerly Twitter).

"I couldn't be prouder of all the guys. I don't think there's a team who deserves it more than us. I think we really worked hard this year," Stutzle said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tim Stutzle is in his fifth NHL season, and in just the second season of an eight-year, $66,800,000 contract extension signed with the Senators in 2022. He and the Ottawa Senators hope this is just the start of many playoff runs moving forward in the years to come.

Tim Stutzle has cooled off despite Ottawa's winning ways

The Ottawa Senators have gone 6-3-1 in their last 10 games, even while Tim Stutzle's production has stalled.

Ad

The 23-year-old has been held to just three points (one goal, two assists) in those 10 games, seven of them being pointless efforts. Stutzle's season totals still remain strong with 72 points (21 goals, 51 assists) in 78 games on the campaign.

Tim Stutzle, the third overall pick from the 2020 draft, leads his class in production by a wide margin, with 319 career points (112 goals, 207 assists) in 363 games. Red Wings winger Lucas Raymond and Hurricanes winger Seth Jarvis are the only two other players from the class to have even reached the 200 mark.

Ad

You have to wonder whether he would be available at pick number three if the teams were to do a redraft five years later.

Stutzle and the Senators are back in action on Friday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens in a game that could go a long way to deciding wildcard seeding in the Eastern Conference. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at the Canadian Tire Centre.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama