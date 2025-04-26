Senators' Tim Stutzle takes four-word dig at Maple Leafs ahead of must-win Game 4

The Ottawa Senators - down 0-3 in their playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs - must win Game 4 to stay in contention, as a loss will end their playoff journey.

Ahead of the game, Tim Stutzle had a small laugh when asked about Toronto’s special teams.

"bounces off our guys," Stutzle said while taking a light dig at the Maple Leafs.

The Senators are losing close games to the Maple Leafs in this series. Games 2 and 3 both went to overtime, and Ottawa could have easily been leading instead of trailing. Stutzle’s comment also shows the frustration in the Sens' dressing room. Individually, Stutzle has not scored in three games against Toronto. He got one assist in Game 2, but apart from that, his offensive presence is limited.

The Maple Leafs are trying to sweep Ottawa and quickly secure their spot in the second round of the playoffs. Toronto has struggled in past series-clinching games. Since 2004, they have won only 2 of 15 chances to close out a series. Coach Craig Berube discussed the killer instinct and said players can develop it through hard work.

"Well, you can learn it and apply," Berube said via NHL.com. "...But again, all we can do is understand what you need to do every shift as a player...That’s the process you need to focus on. The killer instinct will take care of itself."

Toronto will start goalie Anthony Stolarz - with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage - whereas Ottawa will start Linus Ullmark, who has struggled in the series.

Senators' forward David Perron is optimistic about a comeback

Senators forward David Perron is confident about a comeback as Ottawa - aiming to become the fifth team in NHL history to overcome a 3-0 deficit - plays Game 4 of the Maple Leafs vs. Senators series on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET at Canadian Tire Centre.

Despite their situation, the Sens remain positive. David Perron said they are focusing on one game at a time.

“The only thing we can do right now is look at the positive,” Perron said, via NHL.com. "We feel like we’re right there. What’s history saying so far? Not great. But we’re going to try to turn this thing around one game at a time.”

Ottawa have played well but haven't gotten the results and will hope Saturday's game is different. If the Senators can win, they can start building momentum.

