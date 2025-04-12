Senior NHL writer opines Quinn Hughes’ praise for Rick Tocchet piles pressure on Canucks to seal coach’s deal

Senior NHL writer Thomas Drance made a compelling case that Quinn Hughes' praise for coach Rick Tocchet has put significant pressure on the Vancouver Canucks to quickly secure a long-term deal.

Speaking on Sportsnet earlier this week, Hughes praised Tocchet's coaching and that he hopes Tocchet returns as coach next season. With the Canucks eliminated from the playoffs, Drance argued that locking up Tocchet is now a critical priority for the organization.

“Given all the backroom dysfunction that characterized this season, isn’t there already pressure on management to at least project some stability behind the bench,” Drance said on the Donnie & Dhali podcast (0:18).

Drance pointed out that the Canucks' decision not to sell at the trade deadline and coupled with their failure to qualify for the postseason has made it imperative for the team to make some positive offseason moves.

“To rebuild some organizational credibility in the market, given how this season has unfolded, you know, getting (Tom) Willander done and down in the American League, having the American League team have some playoff success, getting Tocchet done, no muss, no fuss,” Drance said.

The analyst suggests that getting these deals done "quickly, quietly and in an efficient sort of way" is crucial, as it would allow the team to enter the offseason on a positive note after a disastrous campaign.

The Canucks have three regular season games left — they face the Minnesota Wild on Saturday and the San Jose Sharks on Monday before wrapping things up against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Thomas Drance's take on Canucks coach Rick Tocchet's contract negotiation

Host Don Taylor reported that Rick Tocchet isn’t going to be an easy negotiation. He’s asking for a significant raise, and it seems the Canucks have made him an offer, which he’s turned down.

Thomas Drance noted that with a coach of Tocchet's caliber and accomplishments, his salary should fall in the $3.9-5.5 million range, which is the going rate for top NHL coaches.

"We’re talking about non-cap staff personnel, right? It’s not like the deal you signed Tocchet to sort of ties your hands anywhere, right? A coach who’s won the Jack Adams, second-winningest coach in franchise history," Drance said.

He pointed out that the gap between what Rick Tocchet is asking and what the Canucks have likely offered so far seems small in the grand scheme.

Drance urged the Canucks to prioritize locking up their successful, players-endorsed coach for stability, over quibbling about minor payroll differences.

