Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky brushed off concerns about the team's lack of urgency after their 3-0 shutout loss against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday. The Panthers saw their series lead shrink to 3-1 after the loss.

Ad

Bobrovsky turned aside 25 of the 26 shots he faced. Logan Stankoven scored the first goal in the second, while Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal finished with late empty-net goals.

When asked about the team's urgency after the loss, Bobrovsky said:

"I don't know. I don't think that way. They played a good game. That's it. It was a tight game. It was basically a one-goal game. So yeah, they had a good game.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, we could play better too, obviously. But yeah, again, it is what it is. It's the playoffs. They have a good team too. It's just compete, and again, it's a series and we get ready for next game," he added.

Ad

Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen backstopped all 20 shots. The win was also significant for Carolina, marking the first game they've won in the Eastern Conference finals after dropping 15 straight.

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice's take on Sergei Bobrovsky's performance

While Bobrovsky only gave up one goal during regulation play, the final score was inflated by two empty-net goals scored in the closing minutes.

Ad

When asked if he liked how Bobrovsky's solid play kept the Panthers within striking distance, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice joked:

"Yeah, I didn't like the last two at all (empty net goals). It was kind of horses**t. First one was a hell of a shot. You made two or three other real big saves, it was not a high-event game around the net."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Maurice pointed out that there wasn’t much traffic or pressure around Sergei Bobrovsky’s crease for most of the night:

"I didn't feel that you guys get a different perspective. There wasn't an awful lot of action. We get a three-on-one at the start, and we don't miss the net. And then we had another one, the same kind of way, see, that's flies on the net. That's how I feel about that,"

The series now shifts back to Raleigh, North Carolina for Game 5 at PNC Arena on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama