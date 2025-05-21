Neuroscientist and concussion expert Chris Nowinski shared his concern after Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky took a hit to the head. The Florida goalie was struck by Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The incident happened after the whistle in the second period. Svechnikov skated past the crease and made contact with Bobrovsky’s head, knocking him down. No penalty was given on the play, and Bobrovsky stayed in the game.

Nowinski, the founding CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, in a tweet, said that Bobrovsky showed a “clear shake” and wasn't evaluated. He added that it’s unclear if Bobrovsky was shaking off concussion symptoms or adjusting his mask.

"Bobrovsky with a clear SHAAKE after a hit to the head. Not evaluated. Time will tell whether he was clearing the cobwebs due to #concussion symptoms or was adjusting his mask as goalies sometimes do. But since he wasn't evaluated, we can never be sure. Team is taking a risk," Nowinski tweeted.

Hockey fans were upset that no penalty was called, with many also questioning why there was no medical review.

Sergei Bobrovsky helped the Panthers win Game 1 with a strong performance, stopping 31 of 33 shots and had a .939 save percentage. He has nine wins, two shutouts, a 2.31 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in the ongoing playoffs. He was especially solid in the series against Toronto, earning a shutout in Game 4 and allowing only one goal in Games 5 and 7.

In the regular season, Bobrovsky had a 33-19-2 record, posting a 2.44 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage and five shutouts. His steady play has helped Florida go deep in the playoffs. Last season, the Panthers won their first Stanley Cup with Bobrovsky in net.

If he faces any health issues now, it could affect the Panthers' chances of defending their title.

Sergei Bobrovsky also received a hit on the head in the round 2 series

Sergei Bobrovsky had also suffered a collision in the crease in Game 6 against the Maple Leafs. Panthers forward Sam Bennett accidentally ran into him, knocking off his mask. Bobrovsky looked shaken but remained in the game.

NHL rules say that players should be checked for a possible concussion after a hit to the head, but no evaluation was done in this case. Fans were concerned about Sergei Bobrovsky's health, but he helped the Panthers win Game 7 with a 6-1 score.

