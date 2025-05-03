Sergei Bobrovsky is set to face his former backup, Anthony Stolarz, in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Bobrovsky has helped the Florida Panthers defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the first round.

Bobrovsky defeated the Lightning with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. On the other hand, Stolarz, now with the Toronto Maple Leafs, has also led his team past the Ottawa Senators in six games. He has matched Bobrovsky's 2.21 GAA and .901 save percentage.

On Friday, during an interview with NHL.com, Sergei Bobrovsky talked about playing against Stolarz.

“We had a good relationship,” Bobrovsky said, via NHL.com. "It was a good partnership last year, but (second round series) is going to be good and it's going to be fun. He's a good goalie and going to be good challenge for us.”

One year ago, Sergei Bobrovsky and Stolarz were in a Stanley Cup parade together. Now, they are playing against each other for another chance to win the Stanley Cup. Bobrovsky said this shows how unpredictable hockey can be.

He also brought Marchand's name into the discussion, once a longtime rival, who was traded by the Boston Bruins to Florida on March 7, 2025, at the NHL Trade Deadline.

"In our business, it happens often," Bobrovsky said. "You know, you play with guys and then you play against them. Like, look at (Brad Marchand), you know, you never thought you're going to play on the same team with them, and all of a sudden, we compete together now fighting for our dreams..."

The Panthers and Maple Leafs will begin their series on May 5 in Toronto.

Anthony Stolarz's comments on Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz joined the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency on July 1 last year after signing a two-year, $5 million contract. When he left Florida, Stolarz spoke highly about teammate Sergei Bobrovsky.

“Sergei was a great teammate and a true professional," Stolarz said last year, via The Star. “ ... I like to pride myself on working hard, but he went above and beyond: getting out early, staying out late, doing lifts, stretches.

"He was one hell of a teammate — I’m going to miss him — but at the end of the day he’s on the dark side now. I’m looking forward to playing him next year."

This season, Stolarz has posted a 21-8-3 record with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. He also won his last eight starts, which included three shutouts.

