Shane Pinto addresses contract uncertainty and his future with Senators

Ottawa Senators' Shane Pinto finds himself at a crucial juncture in his career as the current NHL season will soon be over and the top teams on the leaderboard will make it to the playoffs.

Looking ahead to his impending restricted free agency, Shane Pinto navigates uncertain territory with a pragmatic outlook. Pinto remains committed to securing a long-term contract with the Senators.

“I obviously want to get something done here soon," Pinto said. I want to be here for a long time. I’ve expressed that, and I think they’ve expressed that, it’s just about finding a middle ground here.”

“A roller coaster. I think that’s the best phrase. The start obviously wasn’t what I wanted, and then I came in late," Pinto said, via The Athletic.

Pinto's season began adversely; while everyone else was looking forward to the first game, he got caught up in a gambling issue. Next, the NHL suspended Pinto for 41 games for his acts. As a result of his conduct, Pinto was only allowed to begin the NHL season in January, over three and a half months later.

Shane Pinto returned to the ice with a sense of determination and he indeed delivered. He has so far contributed 26 points in 36 games, which could be considered above average. He has scored eight goals and 18 assists.

"But I think I’m just going to miss the boys. I think I didn’t see them enough and hang out with them enough this year," Pinto added.

Pinto is focused on the IIHF World Hockey Championship, as the Senators are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Shane Pinto on his offensive number, despite joining late

Shane Pinto has scored at a good pace this season, despite missing so many games. He has maintained a scoring rate that could have seen him put up 20 goals and 60 points if he had joined this season from the start.

Looking at the projected stats, even Pinto was surprised. He missed the entire training, but still, he contributed to Ottawa's offense.

“I am pretty surprised," Pinto said. "But I did put a lot of work in by myself. I had 10 months to recover and get better at hockey. And I had great linemates right off the bat, too.”

While Ottawa has already committed to long-term deals with other centers, Pinto hopes that the team will sign him long-term.