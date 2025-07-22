Sharks' 2nd overall pick Michael Misa surprisingly names Islanders prospect as the best hockey player he's ever played against

San Jose Sharks' No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL draft, Michael Misa, gave a surprising answer in an NHL video on Sunday. When asked who the best players he had played against were, he said they were Matthew Maggio and Amadeus Lombardi.“The ultimate compliment!” the NHL captioned the video on X.Misa and Maggio both played in the Ontario Hockey League. Misa joined the Saginaw Spirit in the 2022–23 season. Maggio played for the Windsor Spitfires and had strong seasons in 2021–22 and 2022–23.They faced each other during the 2022–23 season, in which Misa had 56 points in 45 games. Maggio led the league with 111 points in 66 games. His strong OHL season came after being passed over in a previous draft year. Both showed strong offensive skills.Maggio was drafted by the New York Islanders in the fifth round in 2022. Now, he is playing in the AHL for the Bridgeport Islanders.Michael Misa, an Oakville native, was born in 2007. He plays center or left wing and is known for his speed and playmaking. Maggio, born in 2002, is a Windsor native and also plays a winger.Michael Misa aims to make the Sharks roster in 2025Michael Misa wants to make the San Jose Sharks roster in October. He made his intentions very clear, just a few days after being picked second overall.When asked if he might play in the NCAA or return to junior hockey, he said no.&quot;My goal is to play in the NHL,&quot; Misa said, according to Dan Rosen of the NHL.com. &quot;That's where my head's at right now.&quot;Misa also said he wants to earn a spot with the Sharks.&quot;Nothing's given to you. I got to prove myself a lot,&quot; Misa told NHL.com's Max Miller. &quot;I'm ready for that opportunity when it comes to main camp. I'm just going to do the best with what I'm given.&quot;Sharks general manager Mike Grier said,&quot;We're not going to hand him anything. He's got to come into training camp and try and take a job and earn a spot.&quot;Misa had a strong season with Saginaw in the OHL in the 2024-25 season. He scored 134 points in 65 games and believes he can help the Sharks' rebuild.