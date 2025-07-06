“Legendary mentorship, bright future”: NHL fans react as Joe Thornton mentors Sharks’ No. 2 pick Michael Misa in net-front drills

The San Jose Sharks held their annual development camp this week, giving fans a first look at some of the organization's top prospects. One moment that stood out to Sharks fans was seeing NHL great Joe Thornton working closely with 2025 second overall pick Michael Misa on net-front drills.

A video making the rounds on social media showed the 46-year-old Hockey Hall of Famer Thornton offering guidance and pointers to 18-year-old Michael Misa during goal crease drills.

Fans reacted excitedly on X to Thornton's mentorship, with one tweeting:

"Legendary mentorship, bright future," praising Thornton's involvement with the organization.

Another wrote:

"Crazy how hockey stays the same but the faces just get younger and older like time don’t care who u are"

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Really hope Misa makes the Sharks, it would be very entertaining," one wrote.

"If misa makes the team you throw on the line with celebrini or Smith," another wrote.

"Holy doodle boys! Can you imagine if we got pavs to come back too and teach these boys to tip," one commented.

"Honestly, as a goalie, the shots aren’t a ton harder to stop from the nhl prospects than just regular junior, but the tips are so impressive and damn near impossible to save. Really separates good from great," another wrote.

Michael Misa is coming off a dominant season with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit, nettng 62 goals and 134 points in 65 games.

Michael Misa on playing in NHL next season

Michael Misa is looking to make an impression at the San Jose Sharks' development camp as he aims to play in the NHL next season.

The forward prospect views the camp as his first real opportunity to show the Sharks what he can do on the ice.

"Just try to fit in. Learn what I can. The skates have been good," Michael Misa said about the development camp."(I'm) trying to feel the ice out, get my strides back, and help in any way I can." (per NHL.com)

Misa acknowledged that he hasn't yet discussed with Sharks GM Mike Grier where he will play this season.

"Nothing's given to you. I got to prove myself a lot. I'm ready for that opportunity when it comes to main camp. I'm just going to do the best with what I'm given," Misa added.

One highlight for Misa has been learning from former NHL players. Ryan Miller, Patrick Marleau, Tommy Wingels and Joe Thornton are helping out at the camp.

