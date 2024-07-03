Sharks' Macklin Celebrini explains how utilizing 'Gretzky Hour' improves his performance

Macklin Celebrini was the top pick in the 2024 NHL draft as he got signed by the San Jose Sharks. Celebrini came as a guest on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast and shared insights on how "Gretzky Hour" has improved his game, which is a form of open hockey in San Jose.

“In San Jose, there's this thing called Gretzky Hour. It's pretty much like open hockey. It's an hour and a half of ice time, and you have to pay around 14 bucks or whatever. You can get a pass, but it is pretty much just open hockey,” Celebrini said [Time stamp - 2:19: 35].

“We tried to go during the day when it was less busy," he added. "You skate for one or two Gretzky Hours and then practice, cause we only practiced about four times a week, which was an adjustment."

Trending

After each tournament, Celebrini would identify his weaknesses and focus on those areas during his unofficial ice time:

“After my last tournament, I'd figure like, I had this opportunity or I was feeling weak in this situation, that's where I would kinda go to the ice and work on those. Because it's tough to set a plan for yourself, by yourself. But that's how I looked at it, like whatever I felt in the game that I needed to improve, I'd kinda go to the ice and I would just try to work on it just to kinda improve." [Time stamp: 2:23: 30]

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 197 pounds, Macklin Celebrini is a freshman center at Boston University. He is the second athlete from BU to be the top pick in the NHL draft. He follows goalie Rick DiPietro, who was selected first overall in 2000.

Macklin Celebrini faces decision between San Jose Sharks or Boston University

Macklin Celebrini has yet to decide whether he will play for the San Jose Sharks or return to Boston University. Celebrini scored 32 goals and 32 assists in 38 games at BU last season. He also won the Hobey Baker Award.

"It's coming up," Celebrini said (via ESPN.com). "I'll make the decision pretty quick here. Just trying to enjoy this camp, and after that, I guess it's time to make a decision."

Celebrini is excited about playing in San Jose. He lived there as a teenager when his father worked for the Golden State Warriors. Sharks' AHL affiliate coach John McCarthy praised Celebrini's competitiveness and maturity.

"Really good," McCarthy said (via ESPN). "He was super competitive on pucks. I thought that's what stood out to me the most."

The Sharks are hopeful that Macklin Celebrini can help turn the team around after a tough 2023-24 season, which saw them finish last with 47 points. On the brighter side, the athlete believes the team is moving in the right direction with new signings and upcoming player debuts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback