Sharks' Macklin Celebrini 'hated' now best-friend Will Smith during their first meet-up

San Jose Sharks young star Macklin Celebrini shared the “tumultuous” history of his relationship with teammate Will Smith. The duo have often been clubbed by analysts and fans, given their similar ages and the fact that they were both first-round draft picks.

Their relationship has involved good-natured chirping, fueled by the rivalry between Celebrini’s Boston University and Smith’s Boston College. On Friday, Hockey Forever posted a tongue-in-cheek quote from Celebrini on Instagram to a question about his first impression of Smith.

“I hated him for a while if I’m being honest,” Celebribi reportedly said.

The post also featured reels of Celebrini and Smith both on and off the ice and an excerpt from a joint interview, in which both players agreed they have been spending almost all their time together for the past few months. Celebrini shared another story to highlight the close bond the duo have developed.

“Even when I get my license, I’ll want him to pick me up every morning, just to ruin his morning,” Celebrini said.

The two young players were in the headlines this week for their tremendous performance against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. Celebrini scored a hat trick and Smith had the assists for all three goals during the Shark's high-scoring 8–7 overtime loss.

“We just got a good look at the future, didn’t we?” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said, via NHL.com. “Was one of [Celebrini’s] better games here as of late, obviously with points and whatnot. And then Will as well. Even (Kovalenko) has really stepped up and played a good spot in that role. But yeah, we just got a really good look at the future.”

Celebrini had an assist on the night, while Smith scored a goal.

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith are “two peas in a pod”

The two teenagers are learning their trade together in the NHL. Celebrini was the first-round pick in the 2024 draft, while Smith was chosen in the same round a year earlier.

San Jose Sharks forward Alex Wennberg called them "two peas in a pod."

Other team members have also commented on the bond the two teenagers share. Celebrini and Smith have talked about the challenge of playing in the NHL.

“Coming from college, you've got older guys on the team now who have kids instead of older guys just being a senior in college," Smith said. "It's different, so to have someone the same age is helpful. We're always together off the ice."

Supporting each other has helped their transition to the league.

