Sharks sensation Macklin Celebrini gets honest about home crowds reception to empty net goal securing win over Bruins

Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks earned a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday at SAP Center.

Ad

The Sharks had lost four of the first five games during their eight-game homestand (1-4-0), so it was a nice bounce-back performance in front of the home crowd.

There hasn't been a lot to cheer about in San Jose as the team is in last place in the NHL with a 19-42-9 record and 47 points. However, Saturday's win against Boston gave Sharks fans a reason to get loud and Celebrini noticed it.

Ad

Trending

The rookie sensation praised the SAP Center crowd during his postgame media availability, specifically for their reaction to Barclay Goodrow's empty net goal that sealed the game. Sharks reporter Sheng Peng shared his comments on X.

"Celebrini says SAP Center after the Goodrow empty net goal was the loudest that he's ever heard the arena," Peng tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was just the 11th win on home ice this season for San Jose, improving its record at SAP Center to 11-22-2.

Celebrini played a huge part in the Sharks win, recording two points (two assists), three shots on goal and a +2 rating in 19:52 minutes.

Macklin Celebrini is the favorite to win the Calder Trophy

Macklin Celebrini is the odds-on favorite in what's become an extremely tight race for the NHL's Rookie of the Year award.

Ad

According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, Celebrini has the shortest odds to win the Calder Trophy at -120, while Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson is right on his heels at -110. Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (+2800) and Flyers forward Matvei Michkov (+7000) round out the top four.

Celebrini has had a tremendous rookie season, racking up 52 points (21 goals and 31 assists) through 58 games. His 0.897 points per game would be the highest by a rookie since Elias Pettersson (0.930) in the 2018-19 campaign.

Ad

With the worst record in the league, it's been another tough season for the San Jose Sharks. However, with Celebrini leading the franchise for years to come, the future looks bright.

Celebrini and the Sharks continue their eight-game homestand on Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The puck drops at 10:30 p.m. EST at SAP Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama