"She's too young to remember the 2009 cup" - NHL fans left in splits over Jaromir Jagr's playful dig at girlfriend, Dominika

Jaromir Jagr returned to Pittsburgh this weekend to see the Penguins retire his jersey on Sunday.

With the Penguins honoring Jagr, the team invited him to practice with them and even took pre-game warmups with them. All the players also wore wigs to replicate the Jagr hair.

With Jagr's jersey being retired by Pittsburgh, the legendary Czech hockey player took a little dig at his girlfriend, who is 23 years younger than him.

"I would like to thank my girlfriend Dominika … she’s too young to remember that I played for the Penguins … but I told her all the stories, don’t worry," Jagr said.

Following Jagr's comments, NHL fans had a nice laugh about it.

"She is too young to remember the 2009 cup."

"The entire area broke into laughter when he said that but he assured us ‘I told her the stories’"

"Lol, iconic."

Many fans had a good laugh about Jagr's comments, while others wondered how young his girlfriend was.

Jagr, 52, is dating 29-year-old model Dominika Branisova.

Jaromir Jagr says jersey retirement was a great day

Jaromir Jagr had a legendary NHL career, as he played for nine teams in his 24-year career.

He played 11 years for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the most for any team in his career. During his jersey retirement ceremony, Jagr said everyone remembers him in Pittsburgh and it was an honor to have his jersey retired.

“There’s no question about it,” Jagr said, via NHL.com. “When you ask anybody, I think would say in the world, in Czech or in Europe, and when you say Jaromir Jagr, they’re going to say Pittsburgh Penguins no matter where I played after that."

“I remember my first coach Bob Johnson always said, ‘Today is a great day for hockey,’” Jagr said. “I’m going to change it and say, ‘Today is a great day for me.’”

Jagr began his NHL career with the Penguins, who drafted him fifth overall in 1990. He spent 11 seasons with Pittsburgh, helping the team win the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992.

“The fans of Pittsburgh, the people of Pittsburgh, from the first day until my last day when I got traded,” Jagr said. “ … You guys made it a lot more easy for me. It was probably the best years of my life, so thank you for that.”

In his NHL career, Jaromir Jagr played in 1,733 games, accumulating 766 goals and 1,155 assists.