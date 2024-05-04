Sheldon Keefe drops major hint on Auston Matthews' playing status for Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs will likely be without their superstar center Auston Matthews when they take on the Boston Bruins in a decisive Game 7 on Saturday night.

According to NHL Insider Chris Johnston, Keefe's recent comments suggest that Matthews will be sidelined for a third consecutive game.

"As of right now, we're proceeding as we've been," Keefe said, indicating that the team is preparing to play without their leading scorer.

Expand Tweet

Matthews, who was seen participating in the team's morning skate, has been battling an undisclosed illness and injury that forced him out of Game 4. The 26-year-old has not played since being pulled from the loss. The Maple Leafs have managed two straight wins in his absence to force a decisive Game 7, though.

The Maple Leafs have been tight-lipped about the specifics of Matthews' condition, only confirming that he has been dealing with an illness.

Auston Matthews tallied 60 goals in the regular season and won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy. But he has just one goal and three points through the first four games of this first-round series with Boston.

Auston Matthews along with Elias Pettersson and Jaccob Slavin were nominated for Lady Byng

Three of the NHL's most sportsmanlike players have been named asa the finalists for the prestigious Lady Byng Memorial Trophy - Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks and Jaccob Slavin of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Expand Tweet

The Lady Byng Trophy is awarded annually to the player who best displays outstanding sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct along with strong skill on the ice.

First presented in 1925, the trophy was donated by Lady Byng of Vimy, the Viceregal Consort of Canada and avid hockey fan. She personally selected Ottawa Senator Frank Nighbor as the inaugural recipient.

New York Rangers legend Frank Boucher won the award a remarkable seven times in just eight years, impressing Lady Byng so much that she gifted him the original trophy permanently in 1935. She then donated a new trophy that same year. After Lady Byng died in 1949, the NHL renamed the award the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in her honor.

Matthews, Pettersson and Slavin will look to join the likes of Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Bauer and Martin St. Louis, who have earned the Lady Byng trophy multiple times.

The winner will be selected by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association and announced at the NHL Awards ceremony this summer.