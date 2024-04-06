"Sidney Crosby is a constant" - NHL fans react as Penguins star hits historic 40-goal milestone aged 36

Sidney Crosby, the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, has made it to the record books by scoring 40 goals in a single season at the age of 36. What's even more impressive is how he makes it all look so effortless, despite his age. This remarkable achievement has earned him a lot of admiration from NHL fans.

Crosby has anchored the Penguins throughout his career and guided them to three Stanley Cup wins. Watching Crosby score this season reminds us of his early NHL years. One could hardly question his status as one of his generation's greatest players.

The Pittsburgh Penguins' official X account (@Penguins) announced Crosby's milestone:

"40 GOALS ON THE SEASON FOR SIDNEY CROSBY! 🚨 The Penguins take the 1-0 lead with 15:40 left in the 1st period. Rust and Karlsson pick up the assists."

NHL fans hopped into the comment section to express their admiration for Crosby's milestone. One fan, @BRGluck, remarked:

"Sidney Crosby joins Mario Lemieux (690) as the only players in Penguins history to score 590 goals with the team," highlighting Crosby's place among Penguins legends.

Another fan, @steel_city_crtv humorously noted:

"Bro really dragging this team into the playoffs whether they like it or not lmao," acknowledging Crosby's leadership and impact in pushing the Penguins towards postseason success.

The belief among fans was unanimous in recognizing Crosby's greatness, with one fan, @Tough_guy007 emphasizing:

"And people continue to say he isn't one of the greats."

One fan, @dmoneygbg, hailed Crosby as:

"Sidney Crosby is a constant"

Another fan, @Wunderxotwod claimed:

"HES THE GREATEST HOCKEY PLAYER OF ALL TIME"

A fan named @Agentzero1881 said:

"Something tells me Crosby is pretty good"

One fan, @BenBall57108568 expressed his concern by writing:

"It’s sad that Crosby doesn’t get to play for a playoff team"

Taking shots at Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, one fan, @AnacybeleKels wrote:

"VASY CAN'T STOP SID AND RUSTY HAHAHA!"

Crosby joins Alex Ovechkin, Brendan Shanahan, Teemu Selanne, Gordie Howe, Phil Esposito, and Johnny Bucyk as the only NHL players aged 36 or older to have scored 40 goals.

Crosby's overall stats for the season are, without a doubt, quite impressive. In 77 games this season, he has notched 40 goals and counting, along with 45 assists, totaling an outstanding 85 points.

Sidney Crosby and Penguins won 4-1 against Capitals

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin's stellar performances revitalized the Pittsburgh Penguins. Despite being held off the scoresheet, new additions like Alex Nedjelkovic, Ryan Shea and Michael Bunting stepped up, securing a crucial 4-1 victory against the Washington Capitals.

This win propelled the Penguins closer to a playoff spot, just two points behind division rivals. Coach Mike Sullivan praised Nedjelkovic's pivotal saves.

Meanwhile, the Capitals' losing streak extended to four games, putting their playoff hopes at risk. Despite Alex Ovechkin's milestone goal, goaltender Charlie Lindgren's struggles added to the Capitals' challenges.