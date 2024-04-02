Sidney Crosby delivers verdict on his new Pens linemate after previously playing alongside Jake Guentzel

Sidney Crosby spoke to the media about his teammates and had positive words to say. After playing alongside Jake Guentzel for years, who was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes at the trade deadline, Crosby expresses his admiration for his new linemate.

According to Sid the Kid, Drew O'Connor is one of the forwards Crosby has praised and believes in his new linemate O'Connor who is developing well under his guidance.

In an interview with Michelle Crechiolo of the Pens Inside Scoop, Sidney Crosby said the following regarding his new linemate:

"I think both on and off the ice, he’s gotten more responsibility with his role and PK and playing some big minutes. I think he’s handled it really well. He cares a lot. He’s just a great teammate and works hard every day. It’s great to see him doing well."

The 25-year-old Drew O'Connor plays on Crosby's left wing on the first line, he has dressed for 70 games and is a +10 this season so far. He has also scored 13 goals and recorded 15 assists, tallying 28 points this season.

Also, in an interview with Michelle Crechiolo, O'Connor said:

"Obviously, playing with guys like that, you're going to get a lot of good chances. So, I think when I get those chances, trying to finish them."

Drew O'Connor has scored three goals in the last three games playing on the first line with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust and is committing to his game under Crosby's leadership.

O'Connor also said:

"But I think for me, I'm not trying to change my game too much, but also kind of learning how they want me to play. I think every game I play with them, our chemistry kind of gets a little better and I kind of learn where they want me to go on the ice, things like that, and how to get open in those scenarios."

Sidney Crosby records an assist in a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets

Sidney Crosby recorded an assist in a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 30, in a game that went to overtime. However, it solved nothing and the game had to go to a shootout.

When the Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead in the opening period, the Pittsburgh Penguins scored two straight in the second period, including a goal from O'Connor. Rust made it 2-1 Penguins, where Crosby and Kris Letang recorded an assist on the play.

In the third period, Rickard Rakell scored the third goal to take a commanding 3-1 lead, however, Kirill Marchenko and Zach Werenski scored two straight for the Blue Jackets to tie the game at 3 apiece.

This was Sidney Crosby's 44th assist of the season, adding to his tally of 35 goals, and bringing his total points for the year to 79.