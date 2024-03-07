Sidney Crosby discloses if Jake Guentzel's uncertain future will affect his decision to re-sign with Penguins

Jake Guentzel has been an incredible asset to Sidney Crosby's game. Not only has he been the most productive winger throughout Crosby's career, but also played a significant role in elevating Sid the kid's performance on the ice.

However, it seems the partnership between Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel might be ending soon. Guentzel, 29, is in the final year of his contract with the Penguins and has been sidelined due to an upper-body injury since mid-February.

Pittsburgh Penguins v Seattle Kraken

However, despite his injury, Guentzel is still highly sought after by other teams as the Mar. 8 deadline approaches, with many suggesting he's likely to be dealt by the Pens during the deadline.

While Guentzel's situation may be a factor to consider, it's not the sole determining factor for Crosby's decision to re-sign with the team.

In an interview with The Athletic, Sidney Crosby acknowledged that the decision regarding Guentzel's future is important for both sides and said:

“No,” Crosby said. “Obviously, it’s a big decision for both sides. That’s something that’s out of my control. But I don’t think that affects how I view things.

Sidney Crosby, who's eligible to sign an extension with the franchise on July 1st, stated that he is not even thinking about it right now. Instead, the main objective is to get the Penguins into the playoffs:

“I’m not even thinking about extensions"

Crosby added:

“Yeah. I’ve said that forever. But right now I’m trying to focus on getting into the playoffs.”

Playoff chances are slim for Sidney Crosby & Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins v Calgary Flames

One of the key factors in the Penguins' failure to qualify for the playoffs last term was a lack of consistency. This time, too, the club finds itself in sort of a similar situation.

The Penguins are sixth in the Metropolitan Division with 64 points and 22 games remaining in the regular season. The only way from here to make it to the playoffs is via a wild card slot.

However, the Penguins are eight points behind the second-placed Tampa Bay Lightning (72 points) in the standings from the East Wild card. The possibility of making the playoffs is not completely gone.

However, Sidney Crosby and the Penguins face the daunting task of finding consistency in achieving this goal in the remaining games. Should the Pens fail to qualify, they'll miss the playoffs for the second straight year.